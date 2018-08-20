‘R-E-S-P-I-C-T’?! Al Sharpton Botches Spelling Of Legendary Aretha Franklin Song

The race-baiting reverend, host of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” said on Saturday that President Donald Trump should be more respectful toward women after the president called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

That, Sharpton said, is an “animalistic slur” (it’s unclear if he meant Newman or the dog should be offended).

Sharpton then connected the death of soul singer Aretha Franklin to the whole mess, trying to quote the singer’s 1967 hit song “Respect.”

“So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T, and the next time you get a black woman and a beagle confused, remember this: I got you,” Sharpton said. – READ MORE

MSNBC host and civil rights activist Al Sharpton said in a new interview he won’t rule out a run for president in 2020, adding he isn’t currently mounting a bid.

“I never rule anything out,” Sharpton told BuzzFeed News.

The progressive firebrand and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004, although it was viewed as more of a stunt than a serious attempt at the White House. He also ran previously for U.S. Senate and New York mayor.

Sharpton was a strong ally of President Barack Obama and said he would never use his MSNBC platform to criticize his administration. Sharpton, who has known Trump for decades as a fellow fixture of New York, has blasted him as racist. – READ MORE