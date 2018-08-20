Bolton: Brennan, Others in Obama Administration ‘Were Politicizing Intelligence’ (VIDEO)

NEW: National security adviser John Bolton says it was Pres. Trump's decision to revoke former CIA Director Brennan's security clearance. "It was my view at the time that (Brennan) and others in the Obama administration were politicizing intelligence" https://t.co/5DMKk99wXZ pic.twitter.com/YBzh79Ptgc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 19, 2018

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” national security adviser John Bolton said the removal of former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance by President Donald Trump was justified because “he and others in the Obama administration were politicizing intelligence.” – READ MORE

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that he thinks former CIA Director John Brennan‘s rhetoric is becoming an issue “in and of itself.”

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “The common denominator among all of us that have been speaking up though is genuine concern about the jeopardy or threats of our institutions and values” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/OxUss0fl9s — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2018

“John and his rhetoric have become an issue in and of itself,” Clapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “John is subtle like a freight train and he’s gonna say what’s on his mind.”

“I think that the common denominator among all of us [in the intelligence community] that have been speaking up … is genuine concern about the jeopardy and threats to our institutions,” Clapper said.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) on Thursday took aim at Brennan for “purport[ing] to know, as fact, that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power.” – READ MORE