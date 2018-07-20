Matt Gaetz: Peter Strzok’s Text on Opening a ‘Case’ While McCabe Was FBI Director Related to Russia

Fbi Agent Peter Strzok’s Text To Fbi Lawyer Lisa Page Hours After Fbi Director James Comey Was Fired That Said They Needed To “open The Case We’ve Been Waiting On” Now That Fbi Deputy Director Andrew Mccabe Was In Charge Was Related To The Trump-russia Investigation, According To Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-fl).

“That text message was not unrelated to Russia,” Gaetz said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday.

The evening right after Comey was fired on May 9, 2017, Strzok had texted Page, his then-paramour, at 8:14 p.m. with: “We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”

Page responded the next morning at 4:57 a.m., with: “We need to lock in [redacted]. In a formal, chargeable way. Soon.”

Strzok confirmed during his testimony on Thursday that “Andy” meant McCabe, but refused to confirm what “case” he was referring to, or who Page was talking about. – READ MORE

Now, fellow FBI employee Lisa Page may have a chance to play good cop and take a much more cooperative route.

The government attorney who was having an affair with the married Strzok was on the receiving end of many of his anti-Trump text messages and had an inside view into potentially widespread bias and political scheming within the bureau.

Experts including Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch believe Page may be willing to cut a deal that gives her leeway to unload the truth about what went on behind the FBI’s doors.

“Well, I think Page has the opportunity to become the anti-Strzok,” Farrell explained during a Monday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

“She’s going to look for an immunity deal, or at least being treated as a cooperating witness,” the legal expert continued. – READ MORE

