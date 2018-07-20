SOCIALIST DREAM TICKET: Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders To Campaign Together

“This week, I am traveling to Kansas with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to rally in support of James Thompson’s and Brett Welder’s campaigns for Congress — two great progressive candidates who will prove our message can win anywhere,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in an email to supporters.

Since both are Socialists, it’s a match made in heaven.

Said Sanders in his email: If Democrats want to win elections up and down the ballot in 2018, 2020 and beyond, we have to run progressive candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez everywhere, even in states Donald Trump and the Republicans won in 2016.

Because the issues Alexandria campaigned on — Medicare for all, a $15/hour living wage, free college tuition at public colleges and universities, fighting climate change and promoting racial, social and environmental justice — are not just popular in Vermont, Queens and the Bronx, they are popular everywhere. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, and when real wages for ordinary workers continue to decline, these are the issues working families feel strongly about. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1