True Pundit

Politics

SOCIALIST DREAM TICKET: Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders To Campaign Together

Posted on by
Share:

“This week, I am traveling to Kansas with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to rally in support of James Thompson’s and Brett Welder’s campaigns for Congress — two great progressive candidates who will prove our message can win anywhere,” Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote in an email to supporters.

Since both are Socialists, it’s a match made in heaven.

Said Sanders in his email: If Democrats want to win elections up and down the ballot in 2018, 2020 and beyond, we have to run progressive candidates like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez everywhere, even in states Donald Trump and the Republicans won in 2016.

Because the issues Alexandria campaigned on — Medicare for all, a $15/hour living wage, free college tuition at public colleges and universities, fighting climate change and promoting racial, social and environmental justice — are not just popular in Vermont, Queens and the Bronx, they are popular everywhere. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, and when real wages for ordinary workers continue to decline, these are the issues working families feel strongly about.READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

SOCIALIST DREAM TICKET: Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders To Campaign Together
SOCIALIST DREAM TICKET: Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders To Campaign Together

A few weeks ago, no one had heard of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender with a dream of running for Congress.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: