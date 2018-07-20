Meanwhile, President Trump Just Broke A Record For Key Appeals Court Confirmations

With the help of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans, President Trump just broke a record for appeals court judge confirmations during the first half of a presidency.

Andrew Oldham’s narrow 50-49 vote confirmation on Wednesday to the 5th Circuit made him President Trump’s 23rd circuit court judge, breaking former President George H.W. Bush’s record of 22 such judges during his first two years in office.

To lend perspective on the accomplishment, former President Obama had only 16 appeals court confirmations and George W. Bush had 17 after their second year in office, The Hill reports.

“The Senate continues to confirm impressive nominees whom President Trump has asked to serve our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “[Oldham] comes highly recommended by colleagues and peers from across the spectrum.” – READ MORE

“The View” cohost Joy Behar wants to know why Mitch McConnell is not in jail for refusing to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in the Senate in 2016.

“He wouldn’t have been my choice,” Dershowitz said of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee. “I’m a liberal Democrat. They stole the first member of the Supreme Court. Absolute theft. Unconstitutional. I’m a little critical of President Obama, for whom I voted. He should have nominated Merrick Garland and should have sworn him in.”

Dershowitz continued, “The Constitution says advise and consent. It doesn’t say delay and postpone.”

“Well then how come Mitch McConnell is not in jail?” Joy Behar interrupted. “That’s what I want to know.”- READ MORE

