True Pundit

Politics

Matt Drudge calls out the ‘Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death’ after latest New Yorker cover

Posted on by
Share:

On his Twitter feed this morning, Matt Drudge called out the Left for what he called its “continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death” and including this cover image of the latest issue of the New Yorker. Drudge routinely deletes all of his tweet, so here’s a preemptive screenshot:

According to the New Yorker, this cartoon that shows President Trump having face-planted at the bottom of the escalator in Trump Tower is titled, “Thumbs-Up” –  READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Matt Drudge calls out the 'Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death' after latest New Yorker cover
Matt Drudge calls out the 'Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death' after latest New Yorker cover

"Embarrassing."

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: