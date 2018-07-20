Matt Drudge calls out the ‘Left’s continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death’ after latest New Yorker cover

On his Twitter feed this morning, Matt Drudge called out the Left for what he called its “continued fetish for Trump’s physical harm/death” and including this cover image of the latest issue of the New Yorker. Drudge routinely deletes all of his tweet, so here’s a preemptive screenshot:

According to the New Yorker, this cartoon that shows President Trump having face-planted at the bottom of the escalator in Trump Tower is titled, “Thumbs-Up” – READ MORE

