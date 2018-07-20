WATCH: Colleague’s Face Says It All As Pelosi Slurs and Spasms Her Way Through Speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has shown many times over the years that she quite likely has a screw loose, but her odd and gaffe-prone statements in recent months have led some to believe that she may be legitimately suffering from some sort of physical or mental health issue.

Pelosi delivered remarks Tuesday to the media during a briefing with Democrat members of the House Intelligence Community, and it seemed as though the party leader had some difficulty speaking the word “intelligence,” among many others, according to The American Mirror.

The former House speaker who ambitiously wants to reclaim her position of power also appeared to suffer from several facial spasms that struck intermittently while she was slurring and stuttering her way through her remarks.

Though there has been no official word of any troubles for Pelosi, some of her colleagues who were standing around her at the briefing appeared to exhibit some concern at the obvious issues she was having with formulating coherent sentences and pronouncing various words, as can be seen in an edited video which compiled some of her worst moments. – READ MORE

