The House Dems might run into a little ‘legal’ issue with their new motto

Democrats are taking a mulligan on a slogan for the midterms after their first was mercilessly mocked, this time hoping to tap into the populist spirit under the message: “For the People.”

Politico reported that the slogan was unveiled in a private meeting Wednesday, and is meant to focus on economic issues.

As it turned out, that motto rang some bells:

This is, verbatim, the same slogan as the one used by giant personal injury law firm, Morgan and Morgan. https://t.co/BkHraQRkry — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 18, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for months have been warning members against focusing solely on President Trump — particularly impeaching him — and urging them to return to the economy. – READ MORE

