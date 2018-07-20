True Pundit

The House Dems might run into a little ‘legal’ issue with their new motto

Posted on by
Democrats are taking a mulligan on a slogan for the midterms after their first was mercilessly mocked, this time hoping to tap into the populist spirit under the message: “For the People.”

Politico reported that the slogan was unveiled in a private meeting Wednesday, and is meant to focus on economic issues.

As it turned out, that motto rang some bells:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for months have been warning members against focusing solely on President Trump — particularly impeaching him — and urging them to return to the economy.  – READ MORE

 

