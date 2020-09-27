It’s Starting: Democrats Introduce Bill To Limit Supreme Court Terms

Amid calls for significant changes to the Supreme Court and Senate, Democrats are set to introduce a bill next week that would set Supreme Court term limits at 18 years.

The Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act, according to Reuters, will be introduced by Democrats next Tuesday.

It would set term limits for the Supreme Court at 18 years, and allow every President to appoint to nominate two justices per term.

“It would save the country a lot of agony and help lower the temperature over fights for the court that go to the fault lines of cultural issues and is one of the primary things tearing at our social fabric,” said Democrat Representative Ro Khanna.

Khanna will introduce the bill along with Representatives Joe Kennedy III and Don Beyer.

The bill would exempt current justices from the rules. Justices who finish their term would retire from the Supreme Court and then rotate to lower courts. – READ MORE

