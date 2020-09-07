Mass outrage erupts at Hobby Lobby after blatant pro-Trump message appears on a store display

Hobby Lobby is under fire after a decidedly pro-Trump display was recently discovered at one of its U.S. stores.

Social media users are calling for a boycott of the store, which has never shied away from its conservative roots.

A photo of the display emerged on social media, which featured decorative letters arranged to read “USA Vote Trump.”

It is not known at the time of this writing whether a store employee crafted the display, or if a customer or customers rearranged the letters to call for Trump support.

One social media user wrote, “We’re all aware that customers re-arrange these letters all the time, right? Call my old-fashioned, but I prefer to be outraged at Hobby Lobby for making it so that employers can decide what kind of healthcare their employees can get.” – READ MORE

