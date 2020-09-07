American Airlines to allow flight attendants to wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ pins, sparking backlash

American Airlines announced on Sunday that it would allow flight attendants to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins on their uniform while on duty, according to a Fox News report. The announcement was met with support as well as backlash.

“Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground,” American Airlines wrote in a company-wide announcement. “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”

“This is why American is so committed to creating a more tolerant and diverse team,” the airline company said. “Through our partnership with American’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we are continuing to work through an overall plan for addressing these issues in our workplace.”

American Airlines is also reportedly working on designing its own signature pin to show “its symbolic support of a diverse and inclusive work environment.” American Airlines noted that the diversity pin will be created by its Black Professional Network. – READ MORE

