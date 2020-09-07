Outrage After University Suspends 11 Students For “Party” But Keeps $36,500 Tuition

But now one major university is driving headlines after making good on its ‘max punishment’ threat, and all the while pocketing students’ full tuition after they were accused of “violating social distancing protocols”.

Apparently they were caught in a gathering deemed a “party” by the staff members who discovered them. Again the “party” apparently consisted of eleven people total in the room, and they happened to be housed in the same building:

“Northeastern has dismissed 11 first-year students after they were discovered together in a room at the Westin Hotel in Boston on Wednesday night, in violation of university and public health protocols that prohibit crowded gatherings,” the college website [email protected] writes.

The students along with their families were notified Friday that they’ve been suspended from the school effective immediately, and have further been ordered to vacate the hotel within 24 hours. The Westin, which lies less than a mile from campus, was reportedly being used to house over 800 students who stayed two to a room.

Particularly outrageous and perhaps why the story is going viral online, is that the school is keeping the now expelled students’ full tuition, despite the program of all international newcomers being a mere week or so in session.

According to The Boston Globe, that means the school has pocketed each student’s $36,500 they already forked over. N.U. officials have confirmed and emphasized to local media there will be no refunds. – READ MORE