Maryland school board member resigns after wishing Trump would die from COVID

A Maryland educator is set to resign Tuesday from the Washington County Board of Education she wrote on her on her personal Facebook page that she wished President Trump dies from coronavirus.

Jacqueline Fischer, who was first elected to the Washington County School Board in 2002, wrote: “Since he has tested positive for COVID19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!”

The post added: “He could care less how many Americans die from this even if he is the one who exposed them. I hope he dies from it. That would solve a lot of America’s problems.”

Fischer served on the board from 2002 to 2006 as well as in 2010, 2014, and 2018.; her current term, which began in 2018, was set to expire in 2022.

The school board nor Fischer returned Fox News’ request for comment.

Trump said Monday he’s leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19, declaring that despite his illness the nation should not be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --