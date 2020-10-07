Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin calls to ‘defund’ Walter Reed after Trump announces White House return

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin blasted the medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, going as far as calling for the “defunding” of the hospital after President Trump announced he would return to the White House that evening.

Trump tweeted Monday afternoon: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump’s medical team, led by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, reaffirmed the president’s optimism, with Conley noting Trump’s condition had improved from when he was admitted Friday, while adding he “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Rubin responded with a tirade blasting the president, who she called a “menace to everyone around you,” and the doctors in charge of his recovery.

“Any MD who publicly endorses this insanity needs to lose his/her license. Period,” Rubin declared in one of several tweets, another writing, “Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard.”

She said in another tweet, “A 74 yr old man with covid – who might have lung damage – and a pattern of disregarding medical advice is returned to an environment in which he may infect others. What planet does Conley inhabit? Where is the rest of Walter Reed? The VP? They are remarkable cowards.” – READ MORE

