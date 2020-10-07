CBS White House Reporter: ‘I Felt Safer Reporting In North Korea’ Than I Do At The White House

In the Communist country of North Korea, Americans can be (and have been) detained for any minor offense the regime deems worthy of arrest, some of whom die while in custody. According to CBS White House correspondent Ben Tracy, however, reporters like himself are safer in that country than they are working in Trump’s White House.

As news continued to break on how President Trump and several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19, Tracy said he felt safer working in North Korea than at the White House.

“I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do reporting at The White House. This is just crazy,” Tracy tweeted on Monday.

Conservatives on Twitter roundly roasted Tracy for such a statement.

“According to DRNK’s three-generation rule, if you or your relative commits a crime, you & the next three generations of your family must also spend their life in labor camp, including unborn children but I’m glad you felt safe in North Korea, Ben,” tweeted The Red-Headed Libertarian. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --