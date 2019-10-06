Mark Zuckerberg Insists Billionaires Should Not Exist: ‘No One Deserves That Much Money’

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, one of the wealthiest people in the world, just said he agrees with socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that billionaires should not exist.

As for Zuckerberg, who is worth — oh, about $69 billion or so — he was asked about Sanders’ comments during a Q&A session with employees on Thursday.

“On some level, no one deserves to have that much money,” Zuckerberg said of billionaires, as The New York Post and others reported of his remarks.

“I think if you do something that’s good, you get rewarded.”

"But I do think some of the wealth that can be accumulated is unreasonable," he said.