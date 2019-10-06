Key witness in trial that put Dallas cop away for Botham Jean’s murder turns up dead, shot to death

A man who was a key witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was brutally gunned down in the parking lot at his apartment complex late Friday.

Joshua Brown, who lived across the hallway from Botham Jean, was murdered around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night at the very same complex where Guyger shot and killed Jean inside his apartment last September, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Witnesses flagged down police and directed them to Brown’s body. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

I just spoke with Joshua Browns mother. She is devastated. We all are. Joshua Brown was key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/5BCdkVXoQ4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Attorney Lee Merritt said that Brown was ambushed and executed while exiting his vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot. He was shot at close range, Lee said. However, where exactly Brown was shot remains disputed. Lee reported the mouth and chest, but the Dallas Morning News, citing a government official, said the back and thigh.