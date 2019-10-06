Doctors Reveal Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack

The campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed on Friday, as the 78-year-old was discharged from a Las Vegas hospital, that he had suffered a heart attack earlier in the week.

Sanders canceled all campaign events on Tuesday after experiencing chest pains and being rushed to the hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the senator underwent surgery “to treat a blocked artery, having two stents inserted to prop open the artery,” Reuters reported.

Sanders’ treating physicians, Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said in a statement:

After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. He was immediately transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion. All other arteries were normal. His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress. He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician. – READ MORE