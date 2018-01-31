Mark Salling dead; ‘Glee’ star was facing prison for child porn possession

Mark Salling, the former “Glee” star whose career came crashing down after he was caught possessing child pornography, has died. He was 35.

Salling’s attorney told Fox News he died Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles area.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment,” Salling’s attorney Michael Proctor told us. “The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

According to TMZ, Salling died of an apparent suicide. The gossip site reports that Salling’s body was found in California’s Tujunga-Sunland area. – READ MORE

Hollywood may be nearing the end of its love affair with Woody Allen. Although rumors about the star director’s sexual impropriety and inappropriate behavior have persisted for years, in the “#MeToo” era, tolerating Allen seems a prime target for entertainment industry ire.

According to a report in The New York Times, Amazon is reconsidering its relationship with Allen, making it the first studio to take an active stance in denying Allen access to movie-goers — and perhaps worse for Allen, sparking the end of a drawn out career in movie-making.

Amazon “is having serious conversations about ending its relationship with Mr. Allen,” a source told the NYT, and while it hasn’t made a “final decision,” the media mogul doesn’t seem overly concerned about breaking its contract to distribute Allen’s latest film, “A Rainy Day in New York.” – READ MORE

Scarlett Johansson, who slammed fellow actor James Franco in a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, is being called a hypocrite for previously defending Woody Allen and saying the child abuse allegations against the director were “all guesswork.”

“I want my pin back, by the way,” Johansson said on Saturday, in reference to the “Time’s Up” pin Franco wore at the Golden Globe Awards, which inspired five accusers to come forward and call him out.

However, now Johansson, who starred in Allen’s films “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” finds herself feeling the heat after having praised the director and downplayed accusations of child abuse that have been leveled against him.

One month after Allen’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow penned an open letter accusing him of sexual abuse in 2014, Johansson told The Guardian: “It’s not like this is somebody that’s been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork.”

At the time, Farrow called out the Hollywood actors and actresses who have appeared in Allen’s films, which prompted a response from Johansson in the 2014 interview.

“I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me,” Johansson said. – READ MORE