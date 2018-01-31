Man Dies After Being Sucked Into An MRI Machine

You often hear of people having fears and phobias of the dreaded MRI machine, however, you don’t typically hear of the machine actually taking someone’s life. Sadly, a 32-year-old man died Saturday in Mumbai, India, after a freak accident occurred inside an MRI room.

Authorities say that Rajesh Maru died after he was sucked into an MRI machine at the BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, the result of an accident that could have been avoided.

Maru reportedly carried an oxygen cylinder into the MRI room at the hospital while the scanner was still turned on.

Since the machine creates an intense magnetic field, Maru was sucked into the machine, causing the oxygen tank to burst and release a deadly concentration of liquid oxygen that Maru fatally inhaled, according to The Guardian.

As noted by RadiologyInfo.org, the powerful magnetic field of an MRI machine “will attract iron-containing (also known as ferromagnetic) objects and may cause them to move suddenly and with great force … Great care is taken to be certain that external objects such as ferromagnetic screwdrivers and oxygen tanks are not brought into the MR system area.” – READ MORE

