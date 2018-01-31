Elon Musk has sold $7.5M worth of flamethrowers since Sunday

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he has sold more than $7.5 million worth of flamethrowers since Sunday through The Boring Company, his infrastructure firm.

Musk tweeted Tuesday that sales of the flamethrowers, which went online on Sunday, had eclipsed 15,000. The flamethrowers are listed at $500 each, plus tax, on The Boring Company’s website, which says they will ship in the spring.

“The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false,” Musk joked on Twitter.

The company's website also lists a fire extinguisher for $30 per unit. The extinguisher "comes with a cool sticker," according to the product listing.

