Mark Meadows: US ambassadors conspired with DOJ to take down Trump

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., hinted Monday the coming release of documents that will “show” U.S. ambassadors conspired with the FBI and the Justice Department to harm President Trump.

“It’s additional information that is coming out that will show not only was there no collusion, but there was a coordinated effort to take this president down,” Meadows told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We talk about the ‘Deep State.’ There are players now, even ambassadors, that are sitting ambassadors that were involved in part of this with the FBI-DOJ.”

Meadows did not name any ambassadors.

“As we look at this, it’s time to show that we show the American people what’s out there, declassify some of those documents,” added Meadows, a member of the House Oversight Committee. “I think when the American people see what I’ve seen, they will judge for themselves and know that this has all been a hoax.”

Earlier this month, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., began to release transcripts of private testimony provided to a task force of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees as part of their investigation into potential bias in the Justice Department and FBI. – READ MORE