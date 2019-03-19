Florida prosecutors offer deal to drop charges against Robert Kraft: report

Prosecutors in Florida have reportedly offered to drop charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft if he agrees to a deal that would have him admit he would have been proven guilty had the case gone to trial.

The Wall Street Journal reports that prosecutors have offered a deferred prosecution agreement to Kraft and others charged with soliciting prostitution that would require them to complete an education course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service, screen for sexually transmitted diseases and pay a portion of court costs.

Additionally, the newspaper reported that Kraft would have to review the case against him and agree that the state would have found him guilty if the case went to trial.

The Journal said it was unclear whether Kraft would accept the offer. The Hill has reached out to a representative for Kraft for comment on the reported offer.

Kraft was among more than two dozen men charged last month with solicitation for allegedly paying prostitutes for sex acts at a Jupiter, Fla., massage parlor. – READ MORE