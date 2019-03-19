Cory Booker denies he’s a socialist, says he wouldn’t pardon Trump if he were president

2020 White House candidate Cory Booker denied he’s a socialist and vowed he would not consider pardoning President Trump if he were elected to the White House, in an interview Monday night.

“I am for capitalism and I’m tired of companies engaging in socialism where they outsource their costs… I am a capitalist. Monopolies are not capitalism… I’m not a socialist. I am a Democrat. I believe in fundamental Democratic principles. I believe that we need more democracy, not less,” the New Jersey Democrat told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

The cable news host also brought up then-President Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon in 1974 — and posed a hypothetical to Booker.

“Would you consider pardoning Trump if you took the presidency?” Matthews asked.

“No,” Booker firmly responded.

“Why?” Matthews followed. “You said you want to unite the country. Wouldn’t that unite the country?” – READ MORE