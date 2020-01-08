Ricky Gervais Drags Hollywood: ‘Your Friend’ Jeffrey Epstein ‘Obviously Didn’t Kill Himself’ (VIDEO)

Comedian Ricky Gervais dragged Hollywood actors at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday evening, telling them that their “friend” Jeffrey Epstein “obviously didn’t kill himself.”

During his opening monologue for the award’s show, Gervais mocked the audience full of Hollywood A-listers while referencing his Netflix show After Life, saying.

“You could binge-watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watch this show — that’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer, and it’s still more fun than this,” Gervais said. – READ MORE

