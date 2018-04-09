Dem. Insider Wants Out, Shares Shock Stories of Perverse Conferences, Colleagues

A letter from an unnamed Democrat insider reveals that “(t)he rot is even worse than you think” inside the party on the issue of gender identity. The person revealed how conference registrations “now require nametags with preferred pronouns” and have ejected people who don’t use preferred pronouns, and claimed that he himself has faced harassment for merely revealing his baby’s sex to co-workers.

The letter was published Thursday by senior editor and notable author Rod Dreher at The American Conservative, who said the individual who sent it to them was “a political professional working with the Democratic Party.”

“Not long ago, when my wife was pregnant, a coworker asked if we knew what we were having. I told this friend, and we were all excited.

“Another coworker immediately started lecturing me in front of everyone about how this was grossly cis-heteronormative and that rather than forcing an identity on my child because of genitals, I should cultivate an environment in which the child would be able to flourish and explore the play of gender,” he continued. “This went on for fifteen minutes.”

“People elder to me and younger to me in the ranks of the party’s candidate class, campaign staff class, permanent bureaucracy class, etc. are all jumping in on this,” he writes.

“Registrations for conferences now require nametags with preferred pronouns. A friend of mine was ejected from a conference for accidentally misgendering someone. Seriously.” – READ MORE

