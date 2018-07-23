Kerry: Trump attacks on Biden are ‘unbecoming of a president’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry tore into President Trump in an interview aired Sunday for the president’s latest attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, questioning why he is focused on Biden instead of policy issues.

“It’s so personal. So unbecoming of a president of the United States to engage in that … it shows fear or something, I don’t know,” Kerry said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“Why is he picking that at this point in time when he has major issues he needs to deal with?” he added.

The former secretary of State was reacting to an interview Trump gave to CBS News last week in which he said Biden would be a “dream” opponent in a 2020 presidential campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1