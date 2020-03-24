Mitt Romney: ‘Nothing In The Senate Has Shocked Me’ Until Democrats Voted Down Coronavirus Relief

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who is under quarantine for possible exposure to coronavirus, expressed deep anger at Senate Democrats who voted down a coronavirus relief package after working on the bipartisan bill all weekend.

“Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today,” Romney wrote on Twitter. “Standing in the way of a critically needed rescue package is irresponsible and reckless. Dems say not enough money to states: nearly $200 billion isn’t chump change. Hospitals get at least $75 billion.”

The Utah senator then went on to suggest that Democrats’ primary objections to the Senate package stemmed from a complete lack of economic understanding.

“As for funds for companies,” Romney said, referencing a so-called “slush fund” within the bill designed to provide further relief to coroporations and entities suffering six months after any coronavirus lockdown is lifeted, “it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs. Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction.” – READ MORE

