Mark Levin: ‘Democrats Have Hijacked the Judicial Confirmation Process’

This week on a special “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Mark Levin exposes the Democratic Party’s destruction of the Supreme Court confirmation process over the past 30 years and examines the Brett Kavanaugh case.

“Democrats have hijacked the judicial confirmation process, they have destroyed the judicial confirmation process,” Levin said. “And why?”

He said Democrats for decades have attempted to stack state courts and the Supreme Court with “progressive statists,” because they believe in the centralization of government and they want issues nationalized.

“They can talk about people all they want, they can talk about women all they want, they can talk about ‘all white men’ all they want,” Levin said. “What they really want is power and to maintain their power.”- READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE