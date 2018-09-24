Kavanaugh to hand over calendars from 1982 that don’t show party of alleged incident: report

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is planning to give the Senate Judiciary Committee calendars from his high school years his legal team argues will back up his denial of sexual misconduct allegations, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

The calendars reportedly show that Kavanaugh was away for most of the summer in 1982, the year that Christine Blasey Ford claims Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party. According to the Times, the calendars include details about other gatherings that he attended, but do not include details about a party similar to the one detailed by Ford.

Kavanaugh’s lawyers acknowledged to the Times that Kavanaugh could have attended a party that he did not list on the calendars, but they are planning to argue that it proves there is no corroboration for her account.

Ford on Sunday agreed to publicly testify about the alleged misconduct. The hearing is set for Thursday. – READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE