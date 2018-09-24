MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: GOP Confirming Kavanaugh Like Rape

“So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs?” Hayes wrote.

So even though Dr Ford is saying please stop, slow down, I’m not comfortable with the way this is going, the GOP is gonna plow through, ignore her telling them to stop and just take what they think is rightfully theirs? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2018

Hayes’ hot take came after Sen. Chuck Grassley set a deadline of 10 p.m. Friday night for Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, to decide if she would testify in front of the Senate. If she would not, then Grassley would hold the confirmation vote this Monday.- READ MORE

Democrats are poised to ask questions about the drinking culture of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school when the judge faces the Senate Judiciary Committee following a sexual misconduct allegation.

“We want to hear — I would be wanting to hear what kind of environment it was in high school,” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Sunday during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Apparently, there was a lot of drinking and partying going on,” she continued. “This is why we need an investigation. We need an independent investigation that lays all of that out for us, so there’s at least some chance of some outside entity, like the FBI, doing an investigation.”

Hirono, who sits on the panel, added she would do everything in her power to ensure Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, can talk to the committee about her claim that Kavanaugh drunkenly forced himself on her during a high school party in the 1980s “free of intimidation, fear and the kind of threats she’s already getting for even coming forward with this.” – READ MORE