Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Liz Cheney to Resign as House GOP Chair for Supporting ‘Political Witch-Hunt Impeachment’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined a growing movement of Republicans Wednesday calling on Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to resign as the House Republican Conference chair.

“I’m calling for @RepLizCheney to step down as Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Greene said in a statement Wednesday. “She doesn’t represent Republican voters by supporting this political witch-hunt impeachment of President Trump. She is not connected to the base and is voting for a hurtful lie.”

Greene’s call for Cheney to resign follows as Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) urged Cheney to step down for supporting the impeachment of Trump. – READ MORE

