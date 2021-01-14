CIA Releases “Black Vault” UFO Files

The CIA has released a large cache of files involving unidentified flying objects (UFOs), also known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by podcaster John Greenwald Jr.

Greenwald operates a website called the “Black Vault,” where he has made the files available in searchable PDF format.

2/ For the past nearly two years, I have an open “Mandatory Declassification Review” request to HOPEFULLY get some of these redactions lifted, so we can see what was hand delivered, and what his advice may be. (Getting names is likely a long shot.) — 🇺🇸 T̷h̷e̷ ̷B̷l̷a̷c̷k̷ ̷V̷a̷u̷l̷t̷ 🇺🇸 (@blackvaultcom) January 8, 2021

The release comes less than six months before the government’s official UFO report which was inserted into the COVID-19 omnibus bill, and includes reports that date back to the 1980s, according to Greenwald – who scanned everything by hand in order to create searchable PDFs.

“Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA,” he told Motherboard in an email. “It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time.”- READ MORE

