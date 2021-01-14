Rep. Jim Jordan on Impeachment Effort: These Actions ‘Will Only Continue to Divide the Nation’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is warning the efforts to impeach President Donald Trump a second time will only lead to more division.

“Congress needs to stop this, this effort to remove the president from office just one week before he is set to leave. Continued calls to impeach the president or remove him from office using the 25th Amendment, I don’t think, are healthy for our nation,” Jordan said during a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday.

He continued, “Rushing this resolution to the floor will do nothing to unify or heal the country. Under the plan Speaker Pelosi laid out on Sunday, the Democrats plan to impeach the president a second time just days before, as I said, he is set to leave. These actions, again, will only continue to divide the nation.”

