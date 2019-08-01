Mario Lopez: ‘Dangerous’ for Parents to Allow Their Children to Chose Genders

Actor and TV host Mario Lopez said it is “dangerous” for parents to allow their children to chose whatever gender they say they want to be, making the remark during a discussion revolving around actress Charlize Theron’s 7-year-old trans daughter on the Candace Owens Show.

The host of Access Hollywood spoke to Candace Owens last month, and the two talked about “woke” Hollywood parents like Long Shot actress Theron, who is proudly raising her adopted 7-year-old son as a girl. She purportedly made the decision after he told her, “I am not a boy!” when he was just three-years-old.

“My God if you’re three years old, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then … it’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on,” Lopez said.

“I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids, but at the same time, you got to be the adult in the situation,” the father of three continued, adding that a heavy discussion on gender identity needs to wait until the child’s “formative years.” – READ MORE