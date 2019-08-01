Is Trump Right That Biden Will Be ‘Limping’ Across the Primary Line to Battle Him in 2020?

President Donald Trump this past Tuesday predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden likely would “limp across the line” to square off against him as the Democrat Party nominee in the 2020 election.

Trump told reporters, “I think right now it will be ‘Sleepy Joe,’” using his favorite nickname for Biden. “I feel he’ll limp across the line … I think he’s off his game by a lot, but personally, I think it’s going to be ‘Sleepy Joe,’” the president added.

While it’s still too early to call, Trump could be right, since Biden has consistently led in the polls.

Biden’s fiercest opponent, however — Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) — won’t just hand over the title. That was abundantly clear on Wednesday night, though Biden had vowed to be tougher and less polite this time around given what happened in the first primary debate a month ago, when Harris hit him hard on his civil rights record.

The only thing missing during the first moments of the Wednesday night debate as the contenders entered the ring was the “Rocky” theme song. The crowd at the Detroit rumble was ready — and so were the candidates as they walked toward each other. Biden — who noticeably did not hug Harris, but instead shook her hand — tried a disarming smile and said to her, as picked up by a hot mic,“Go easy on me, kid.” – READ MORE