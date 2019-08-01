President Trump Hammers ‘Dumb’ Don Lemon For Biased Debate Question

President Trump offered a scathing rebuke of CNN’s Don Lemon over what he viewed as a clearly biased question on alleged ‘bigotry’ during the Democratic debate.

Lemon, who just 24 hours earlier labeled Trump the “race-baiter-in-chief,” dropped the facade of impartiality and flat out described the President as a racist when asking a question.

“What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” he asked Amy Klobuchar.

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

How CNN can ever try to get away with describing this twit as an actual journalist is a mystery. The fact that the Democrats were okay with him as a moderator speaks volumes about the kinds of questions they were hoping to get during these debates. – READ MORE