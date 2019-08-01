President Trump Hammers ‘Dumb’ Don Lemon For Biased Debate Question

President Trump offered a scathing rebuke of CNN’s Don Lemon over what he viewed as a clearly biased question on alleged ‘bigotry’ during the Democratic debate.
Lemon, who just 24 hours earlier labeled Trump the “race-baiter-in-chief,” dropped the facade of impartiality and flat out described the President as a racist when asking a question.
“What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” he asked Amy Klobuchar.
How CNN can ever try to get away with describing this twit as an actual journalist is a mystery. The fact that the Democrats were okay with him as a moderator speaks volumes about the kinds of questions they were hoping to get during these debates. – READ MORE