Biden Defends Parkland Gaffe: ‘I Was Still Called Vice President’ When Shooting Happened (VIDEO)

Joe Biden attempted to do damage control Tuesday in Iowa on his comment from earlier this month when he falsely stated he was vice president during the Parkland school shooting in 2018, but it didn’t go smoothly.

Speaking at a campaign event, Biden said he “was still called vice president” when he met with the students from Parkland.

“I also met with the kids from Parkland, in the Capitol,” Biden said. “I was still called vice president, but it was in ’18.”

His memory of the event, however, remains incomplete. – READ MORE