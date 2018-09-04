Marco Rubio: ‘Very Strong Argument’ for Military Invasion of Venezuela

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-fl) Indicated In A Spanish-language Interview With Univisión Last Week That The United States Should Consider A Military Intervention In Venezuela.

In the interview with Miami’s Univisión 23 last Wednesday, Rubio said that a military intervention may be justified on the grounds of national security.

“For months and years, I wanted the solution in Venezuela to be a non-military and peaceful solution, simply to restore democracy,” he said. “There is a national assembly elected by the people that has been annulled by a dictatorship.”

“I believe that the Armed Forces of the United States are only used in the event of a threat to national security,” he continued. “I believe that there is a very strong argument that can be made at this time that Venezuela and the Maduro regime has become a threat to the region and even to the United States.” – READ MORE

Jittery Venezuelans on Friday rushed to shops and lined up at gas stations on concerns that a monetary overhaul to lop off five zeros from prices in response to hyperinflation could wreak financial havoc and make basic commerce impossible.

Shoppers sought to ensure their homes were fully stocked with essentials such as food and dry goods and their tanks full before the measure decreed by President Nicolas Maduro takes effect on Monday.

Inflation hit 82,700 percent in July, according to the opposition-run congress, as the country’s socialist economic model continued to unravel, meaning purchases of basic items such as a bar of soap or a kilo of tomatoes require piles of cash that is often difficult to obtain.

"I came to buy vegetables, but I'm leaving because I'm not going to wait in this line," said Alicia Ramirez, 38, a business administrator, leaving a supermarket in the western city of Maracaibo. "People are going crazy."