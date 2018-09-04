WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Told Children to ‘Fight Trump’ — Former Secret Service Agent Has a Stinging Response

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino had a strong response to New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she told a group of children to help her “fight” President Donald Trump.

Bongino addressed those comments while appearing on “Fox and Friends” just after Ocasio-Cortez posted a video of her interaction.

“GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE” –@dbongino reacts to video showing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallying kids to ‘fight Trump’ pic.twitter.com/VOb7kr8nac — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 3, 2018

While reacting to that video, Bongino accused Ocasio-Cortez of engaging in a form of "propaganda" to kids. Her words, Bongino argued, were "grossly inappropriate."

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has made her views on the Trump administration clear, but this time, she is “organizing the kids” to get her point across.

Ocasio-Cortez joined a group of kids and a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jumaane Williams, to tell the children that they need to help her “fight Trump.”

Out here in Corona, Queens with @JumaaneWilliams organizing the kids 💪🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/urFuwFXQ3W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 1, 2018

“I’m the Democratic nominee for Congress so I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to be fighting [President Donald] Trump,” Ocasio-Cortez told the group of boys.

The group of boys couldn't be more excited to hear that someone was going to be "fighting" the president of the United States. The boys cheered and aired their distaste for the president to the likely congresswoman.