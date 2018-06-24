Marco Rubio Explodes Over ‘Vicious Treatment’ of Melania for Her Jacket

Melania did have her defenders, however, and one of them was a common Trump frenemy — Sen. Marco Rubio, the man who the president sparred with on numerous occasions during the primaries, and not just about politics.

Nevertheless, when it came to Melania’s motives, Rubio was quick to stand up for her.

“I know for a FACT that (Melania Trump) has been a strong voice of compassion for migrant children,” Rubio tweeted Friday.

“The vicious treatment of her over the last day is a reminder of how Trump Derangement Syndrome,where hatred for him justifies everything,has become an epidemic. Totally lunacy everywhere!!!

I know for a FACT that @FLOTUS has been a strong voice of compassion for migrant children. The vicious treatment of her over the last day is a reminder of how Trump Derangement Syndrome,where hatred for him justifies everything,has become an epidemic. Totally lunacy everywhere!!! — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 22, 2018

Indeed, in a week when we tragically lost the venerable doctor who first diagnosed Bush Derangement Syndrome 15 years ago, its close viral cousin — Trump Derangement Syndrome — seemed to be reaching pandemic levels on Twitter. – READ MORE

