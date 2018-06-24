Pope Denounces Trump’s Border Policy as ‘Immoral’–but Hailed Fidel Castro for His ‘Contributions to World Peace’

“Pope Francis has criticized the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families at the Mexican border…Speaking to Reuters, the Pope said he supported recent statements by U.S. Catholic bishops who called the separation of children from their parents ‘contrary to our Catholic values’ and ‘immoral.'” (Reuters, June 20, 2018).

“During their meeting the Pope thanked comrade Fidel Castro for his contributions to world peace in a world saturated with hate and aggression.” (Cuba’s Communist party paper, Sept 21st 2015.)“What?!” Nikita Khrushchev gasped on Oct. 28th 1962, as recalled by his son Sergei. “Is he (Fidel Castro) proposing that we start a nuclear war?! That we launch missiles from Cuba?!…But that is INSANE!..Remove them (our missiles) as soon as possible! Before it’s too late. Before something terrible happens!” commanded the Soviet premier.

Well, so much for the Fake News Media, Fake Academia, and Hollywood/ Camelot’s fairy tale of: “JFK standing up to the Russians in Cuba!” In fact, Khrushchev’s panic that Fidel, Raul and Che might get their fingers too close to the buttons is what got the missiles out.

“Of course I knew the missiles were nuclear- armed,” responded Fidel Castro to Robert McNamara during a meeting in 1992. “That’s precisely why I urged Khrushchev to launch them. And of course Cuba would have been utterly destroyed in the exchange.”

But this is hardly the first time that this Pope, who habitually hails mass-murderer/war-mongers Castro and Che Guevara, has denounced Donald Trump. “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.” (Pope Francis after holding a showy mass in Ciudad Juarez for the Mexicans who died trying to cross the U.S. border, Feb. 18, 2016.) – READ MORE