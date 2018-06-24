Tom Arnold Crosses the Line, Vows to Publicly Harrass Barron and Melania

Tom Arnold has had an odd week, even by the standards of Tom Arnold. Roseanne’s former husband has been thrust back into the spotlight by the rather untoward actions of his ex, and he seems determined to outdo her in the crazy department, all without the dirty tint of racism.

First came Arnold’s statement that he was going to be teaming up with Michael Cohen to take down President Donald Trump after tweeting a picture with the Trump lawyer at a New York hotel. “This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold told NBC News, seeming to imply Cohen would be appearing on his new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.”

Way past sad & all in for these kids with @JuddApatow @FoxNews already hates me. On a plane to NY. Next is protesting Baron's private school as well as James & Lachlan Murdoch's kids. This is what I can do to end the abuse of these children. We're going to make you uncomfortable https://t.co/ESAIWC49la — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 19, 2018

Responding to a tweet by Hollywood kinda-funnyman Judd Apatow in which the writer/director became the latest star to glibly refer to separating children from parents who stand accused of immigration crimes as somehow akin to Nazi Germany, Arnold said he would go to New York City to stalk Barron and Melania. – READ MORE

