#MarchForOurLives Rally Attendees Attack Sen. Marco Rubio’s Faith

On Saturday, as thousands of far-left activists gathered on the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand gun control, a group of people in attendance used signs to attack Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) faith.

One sign featured a picture of Rubio with blood on his head, calling him a #KidKiller and #NRAbitch as it mocked the Catholic faith’s Ash Wednesday, referring to it as #AshBloodyWednesday – READ MORE

[WARNING: Article Contains Strong Language] On Saturday, as thousands of far-left activists gathered on the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand gun control, a group of people in attendance used signs to attack Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) faith.
