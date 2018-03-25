#MarchForOurLives Rally Attendees Attack Sen. Marco Rubio’s Faith

On Saturday, as thousands of far-left activists gathered on the streets of Washington, D.C. to demand gun control, a group of people in attendance used signs to attack Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) faith.

This #MarchForOurLives attacks Marco Rubio for his Catholic faith and draws a blood cross on his forehead. pic.twitter.com/4zrhlkQreN — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

One sign featured a picture of Rubio with blood on his head, calling him a #KidKiller and #NRAbitch as it mocked the Catholic faith’s Ash Wednesday, referring to it as #AshBloodyWednesday – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1