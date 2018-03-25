John Bolton reportedly set to fire dozens of White House officials amid leaking problem

Incoming national security adviser John Bolton is reportedly poised to remove dozens of White House officials when he starts his new job early next month.

Among those who will get the boot will be Obama administration holdovers and anyone who isn’t loyal to President Trump, sources told Foreign Policy.

“Bolton can and will clean house,” one former White House official was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Trump announced that Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster as head of the National Security Council — a move that would be effective on April 9. – READ MORE

