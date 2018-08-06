‘March on the NRA’ Counter-Protesters Show Their 2A Support by Exercising Their Rights Then and There

During the “March on the NRA” on Saturday, many of the protesters held signs and sang songs to make their point.

But counter-protesters made a much more visual statement when they demonstrated their Second Amendment rights by carrying their firearms at the event.

When asked why he brought his Ruger AR-556 to the protest, Cody Connolly told IJR: “Just because I have the right to.”

Connolly said that while he was willing to engage in a discussion with the other side, he thought that many gun control advocates didn’t understand “the nuances of firearms.”

“There is no such thing as an assault weapon,” he said, referring to the language used by many politicians and gun control activists.

Although he supported a discussion about mental health, he worried that government involvement created a “slippery slope” for state control over firearm purchases. – READ MORE

Despite surging membership, the NRA is warning pro-Second Amendment citizens that it is facing a financial crisis and could “be unable to exist… or pursue its advocacy mission” unless something changes.

No, the problem isn’t a lack of funds. Instead, the gun rights group is suing key officials in New York for unfairly pressuring financial institutions — such as insurance providers and banks — to blacklist the NRA.

“The organization is suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), the state’s Department of Financial Services (DFS) and Maria Vullo, New York’s superintendent of financial services,” The Hill reported.

Now, popular programs could be on the chopping block. “The lawsuit alleges that the NRA may be forced to shut down NRATV and other publications after it lost its media liability coverage,” the news magazine continued.

In simple terms, the well-known group believes that Cuomo and other Democrats are using their political positions to pressure firms to oppose the NRA. – READ MORE

