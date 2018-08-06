Report: Trump Administration Pushing Closure of ‘Corrupt, Unhelpful’ UN Palestinian ‘Refugee’ Agency

President Donald Trump’s Senior Adviser And Son-in-law Jared Kushner Is Pushing To Get Rid Of The Refugee Status Of Millions Of Palestinians As Well As Shut Down The United Nations Agency For So-called Palestinian Refugees, Which He Said Was “corrupt” And “unhelpful” For The Peace Process, According To Emails Written By Kushner And Other Members Of The Peace Team That Were Obtained By Foreign Policy Magazine.

The U.S. has suspended millions of dollars in aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in recent months, over the Palestinian Authority’s continued boycott of the Trump administration.

“It is important to have an honest and sincere effort to disrupt UNRWA,” Kushner wrote in an email dated January 11, a few days before the U.S. froze $65 million in funding for UNRWA. “This [agency] perpetuates a status quo, is corrupt, inefficient and doesn’t help peace.”

“Our goal can’t be to keep things stable and as they are… Sometimes you have to strategically risk breaking things in order to get there,” he added in the email.

While the agency is said to minister to 5.1 million, the numbers are unclear, with conflicting statistics regarding the Palestinian diaspora. Palestinian “refugees” are the only refugees in the world that pass that status onto their descendants in perpetuity. – READ MORE

It was President Donald Trump’s move, but it looked like it was right out of the Ronald Reagan playbook.

The Trump administration this week refused to grant visas to six “experts” from the Palestinian Authority to travel to the United Nations for a report on how the Palestinian government plans to achieve its goals for the year 2030, according to The Associated Press.

And while the reasons the visas were denied weren’t available Thursday, it was a solid reminder of just how the world has changed with Donald Trump in the White House.

During the Obama years, of course, Israel was treated to the back of America’s hand on more than one occasion at the United Nations – including one particularly shameful betrayal in December of 2016 when, in one of his final acts as president, Obama allowed an anti-Israel resolution to pass the Security Council.

Back then, Palestinians were the clear favorite when it came to American foreign policy as the Obama administration feuded continuously with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1