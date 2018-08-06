Hope Hicks spotted boarding Air Force One ahead of Trump rally

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was seen boarding Air Force One on Saturday.

A White House pool report stated that Hicks was among those who boarded the plane in Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey to travel with President Trump for Saturday evening’s campaign rally in Ohio.

It’s unclear why Hicks was on the plane, or if she was meeting with the president.

SPOTTED at Morristown, NJ airport ahead of Air Force One departure for Trump’s Ohio rally: Hope Hicks pic.twitter.com/eZgvASvfwj — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 4, 2018

Hicks briefly spoke with media traveling with the president off the record after Trump’s rally, according to a later pool report. – READ MORE

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks informed the House Intelligence Committee that one of her email accounts had been hacked, according to an intelligence source.

Fox News has learned the one of Hicks’ old email accounts that she had since college had been hacked — not her Trump or White House email addresses, according to the source.

Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s longest and most loyal advisers, announced her resignation last week just one day after she spoke to a House intelligence panel.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time that her resignation had nothing to do with her testimony. – READ MORE

