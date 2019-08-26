March for Our Lives Proposes Confiscating Up to 117 Million Guns

March for Our Lives announced a new gun control plan on Wednesday that would potentially confiscate more than 100 million guns and implement other restrictions on the ownership of firearms.

The plan, titled A Peace Plan for a Safer America, calls on the federal government to institute buybacks to reduce the number of civilian-owned guns in the United States. As the plan notes, last year the Small Arms Survey estimated there were more than 393 million civilian-owned guns in the country.

The plan does not specify how many guns would be purchased through voluntary buybacks and how many taken through mandatory buybacks, but it says “assault weapons” would be subject to a mandatory buyback. Depending on how many buybacks are mandatory, the gun control group’s plan could require the confiscation of up to 117 million firearms.

"In order to operationalize new laws like an assault weapons ban and a higher standard of gun ownership, we need to implement a federal gun buy-back program that facilitates compliance with new laws and provides economic incentives for gun owners to responsibly reduce their gun inventory," the plan says. "All government-purchased gun inventory would be destroyed. The intended goal: a reduction of our domestic firearm stock by at least 30%. To be clear: the implementation of an assault weapons ban should be a full mandatory buy-back of assault weapons, but we would also create programs to encourage voluntary civilian reduction of handguns and other firearms."