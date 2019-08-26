Cherokee Nation announces plans to send a delegate to the House of Representatives, invoking 184-year-old treaty

The Cherokee Nation plans to activate an offer from a 184-year-old treaty and send a representative to Washington, D.C., the Native American tribe announced on Thursday.

In 1835, the Cherokee Nation was forced to sign the Treaty of New Echotawith the United States. In this lopsided agreement, the Cherokee people were forced to move from their homes in North Carolina along the Trail of Tears to what is now Oklahoma. Nearly 4,000 Cherokees died during this relocation.

In an attempt to convince the Cherokee people to go quietly, the U.S. government offered them the right to send a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

This would change the dynamic between the 370,000 strong Cherokee Nation and the United States, by more closely integrating the two. – READ MORE